Explore Point Pleasant Beach, NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The land was among the Shore area that was frequented by Lenni Lanape natives before European settlers arrived during the 1700’s.

By the 1870s, developers subdivided old farms for vacation home lots, and in 1880, the first passenger train arrived in Point Pleasant Beach. The borough was officially established in 1886.

Around 1892, Clark’s Landing, an amusement area, opened on the Manasquan River in Point Pleasant. It offered a merry-go-round with a steam organ and ice cream-making machine.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Things to do in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.

300 Ocean Avenue

Phone: 732-892-0600

The ultimate family-friendly spot, including Castaway Cove mini golf, lots of boardwalk games and rides.

There's a range of rides for young children, as well as teenagers and older thrill seekers, like Wave Swinger, Pirate's Plunge and Super Himalaya. Adventure Lookout Ropes Course and 7D Dark Ride have been added to the Jenkinson's Amusement Park.

300 Ocean Avenue

Phone: 732- 899-1212

The aquarium has reached its 30th anniversary, as a privately owned facility located on the boardwalk.

With a goal of education on marine life and conservation, exhibits include Atlantic and Pacific sharks, coral reefs, penguins, and seals, plus a touch tank.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

601 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-450-8600

The tasting room is fully open for bar service, with hours adjusted seasonally.

The brewery is family-friendly — plus, well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.

As for the variety of brews offered, Last Wave has 18 beer taps and can “usually keep them all full,” plus there are cans and growlers to go.

The outdoor beer garden also is open as weather allows, for table service.

800 Richmond Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-892-0270

A “Point Pleasant Beach legend.” Known for producing the freshest ice cream and creating bold new flavors, Hoffman's also now has locations in Spring Lake Heights and Long Branch.

The store started in 1955 as one of the state's original Carvel Ice Cream spots, before earning its own fame and switching to the Hoffman name in 1976.

Hoffman's prides itself on offering "something to please every palate," using high quality ingredients for both traditional and seasonal flavors.

Places to eat in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.

308-312 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-892-0131

Martell’s Tiki Bar actually encompasses a Tiki Bar, Lobster House, Raw Bar, Sushi Bar, Shrimp Bar, Beach Club and Grill. There's plenty to eat for crowds of all ages, with a selection of cocktails for those 21 and older.

75 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-899-1637

The restaurant began as a small take-out seafood stand, before expanding to offering four counter stools to seating for three dozen. Its growth has continued thanks to loyal clientele. Remodels over the years have included a harbor-side outdoor patio and needed renovations after Superstorm Sandy.

816 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-701-1700

“Stylish, yet family friendly, BYO contemporary American” restaurant. Chef-owner Scott Giordano, was formerly executive chef at Whispers in Spring Lake and sous chef at the Saddle River Inn.

101 Channel Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-892-9100

Views of the Manasquan Inlet and Inlet Islands “visible from every seat in the house.” There’s a large outside deck for dining as well as the Patio Bar for casual, self-seat service, pre-dinner cocktails or after-dinner cocktails. It’s among about a dozen New Jersey restaurants operated by Chefs International.

Places to stay in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.

5 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

732-899-5760

Casa Del Mar is a boutique hotel in a prime location — walking distance (5 minutes or so) to the beach and near the Manasquan Inlet.

Guests can enjoy contactless check-in, keyless entry to rooms, “tech amenities,” high speed Wi-Fi, Apple TV, and charging ports.

The hotel is pet friendly, as dogs under 40 pounds are accepted in some suites.

There’s a community outdoor dining area and the “5 Ocean Coffee & Boutique” shop right on location.

1205 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-899-3370 or 1-888-558-8958

In addition to the on-site spa and salon, added amenities include a private beach, two oceanside pools, oceanside baby pool, gym, indoor heated pool, sauna and steam room.

Spa service packages can be booked when making reservations.

310 Sea Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-899-7300

The family operated hotel is in a location that’s a short walk to the beach and boardwalk.

The Manor offers renovated rooms, free WiFi and a heated, outdoor pool .Kids under 12 stay for free.

