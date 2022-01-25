Experience Van Gogh art in moving, 360-degree event in Atlantic City, NJ

Soon, you'll be able to get your "Starry Night" and "Sunflowers" on in the most interactive way possible. The critically-acclaimed Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, is coming to Atlantic City.

The exhibit, bringing to life 360-degree versions of artist Vincent Van Gogh's most famous works, has already wowed visitors in major cities like San Francisco, New York, and Philadelphia.

Now, it seems the attraction is bound for A.C., we just don't know many details yet!

For instance, the location is being kept secret at the moment. Will it be at the Convention Center, at Boardwalk Hall, inside one of the casinos? Time will tell. And, even though the experience has established an official website and Instagram specifically for Atlantic City, it hasn't even revealed WHEN it will open to the public, just that it's "coming soon."



According to the website:

'Beyond Van Gogh is a [new] truly immersive experience. While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting. We accompany the show with a beautiful score and include many other surprises!'

In the meantime, you can sign up for updates, like I did, and wait for more beans to be spilled. Hopefully, it will be worth the wait. I've heard really good things about the Van Gogh exhibit from friends who've gotten to see it.

