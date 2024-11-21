Excuse me? Apparently THIS is NJ’s favorite Thanksgiving dessert
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching; we’re in the home stretch. People are finalizing who is making what, what time you have to be where, and what topics should not be discussed with certain family members.
Ahh, fun Thanksgiving traditions!
Of course, the biggest concern is the dinner food, ensuring the turkey is prepared on time, and gathering everyone’s favorite sides, but what about dessert?
Once the main meal is done, before you settle into your food coma, you’re going to want to end the night with some dessert.
What is New Jersey’s favorite Thanksgiving dessert?
The researchers at Holiday Calendar looked at data to find out the most popular Thanksgiving pies in each state. They analyzed the grocery shopping data of 12 million Americans in addition to surveying over 4,000 survey respondents.
New Yorkers prefer pecan pie, whereas our neighbors in Pennsylvania favor cherry pie, but what about the Garden State?
New Jersey’s favorite Thanksgiving pies
5️⃣ Cherry Pie
4️⃣ Pecan Pie
3️⃣ Chocolate Cream Pie
2️⃣ Pumpkin Pie
1️⃣ Key Lime Pie
Okay… I’m shocked. How could anything beat pumpkin pie?
Even more offensive is that Key Lime Pie is the one that took the number one slot. Seriously, what about it screams “Thanksgiving?”
I’ll answer that question: nothing. It’s tangy yogurt served in a crust.
Perhaps its popularity is due to people already being so put off by some family members that they feel like nothing else could make the evening worse.
They bask in the numbness of eating a key lime pie.
We’re not the only ones who prefer this dessert, according to the study. We share this favorite pie with Nebraska, Florida, and Georgia.
However you choose to finish off your Thanksgiving evening, I hope you enjoy it.
Happy Turkey Day, New Jersey!
