Excuse me? Apparently THIS is NJ’s favorite Thanksgiving dessert

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching; we’re in the home stretch. People are finalizing who is making what, what time you have to be where, and what topics should not be discussed with certain family members.

Ahh, fun Thanksgiving traditions!

Of course, the biggest concern is the dinner food, ensuring the turkey is prepared on time, and gathering everyone’s favorite sides, but what about dessert?

Canva Canva loading...

Once the main meal is done, before you settle into your food coma, you’re going to want to end the night with some dessert.

What is New Jersey’s favorite Thanksgiving dessert?

AlexRaths AlexRaths loading...

The researchers at Holiday Calendar looked at data to find out the most popular Thanksgiving pies in each state. They analyzed the grocery shopping data of 12 million Americans in addition to surveying over 4,000 survey respondents.

New Yorkers prefer pecan pie, whereas our neighbors in Pennsylvania favor cherry pie, but what about the Garden State?

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey’s favorite Thanksgiving pies

5️⃣ Cherry Pie

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

4️⃣ Pecan Pie

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

3️⃣ Chocolate Cream Pie

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

2️⃣ Pumpkin Pie

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

1️⃣ Key Lime Pie

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Okay… I’m shocked. How could anything beat pumpkin pie?

Even more offensive is that Key Lime Pie is the one that took the number one slot. Seriously, what about it screams “Thanksgiving?”

I’ll answer that question: nothing. It’s tangy yogurt served in a crust.

Perhaps its popularity is due to people already being so put off by some family members that they feel like nothing else could make the evening worse.

They bask in the numbness of eating a key lime pie.

Canva Canva loading...

We’re not the only ones who prefer this dessert, according to the study. We share this favorite pie with Nebraska, Florida, and Georgia.

However you choose to finish off your Thanksgiving evening, I hope you enjoy it.

Happy Turkey Day, New Jersey!

Feast Your Eyes on Thanksgiving Facts You Didn't Know Think you know your Thanksgiving facts? Here's some you might not know.

Lightspeed, Texas Highways, Airport Parking Reservations Source: WalletHub Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford

New Jerseyan's Favorite Thanksgiving Traditions New Jersey residents sound off on their favorite Thanksgiving traditions.

Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2024 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.