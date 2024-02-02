Exclusive interview with NJ groundhog Essex Edwina

Rise and shine, woodchuck chuckers! Every February 2nd - Groundhog Day - the world's attention turns to the expert prognosticator of prognosticators. That lovable weather-rodent, the groundhog.

Punxsutawney Phil of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania is the most famous groundhog in the world, of course. He has been forecasting long winters and early springs since the 1880s.

New Jersey has its own team of groundhog wanna-be meteorologists too. (Unfortunately, Milltown Mel will not be making an appearance in 2024, as he still has not been replaced after his untimely death just before Groundhog Day two years ago.)

Lady Edwina of Essex County is a groundhog. A resident of Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, N.J., Edwina took over forecasting responsibilities in 2022 following the retirement of her predecessor, Essex Ed.

As a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, I felt it was my duty to (fake) meet with Essex Edwina for an (imaginary) interview as Groundhog Day comes around again. Here is a full summary of that (pretend) conversation.

DZ: Lady Edwina, thank you so much for speaking (squeaking?) with me today. Can you share some insight into how groundhogs became the official weather and climate forecasters of the animal kingdom?

DZ: Do you have to undergo any special training, education, or certification process to become a weather-rodent?

DZ: This is your third year performing your weather-rodent duties. Do you have any special rituals or a routine before making your big appearance and forecast?

DZ: I'm sorry, are you offended by the term weather-rodent? It is what you are, after all...

DZ: Some have claimed - including myself - that your methodology is backwards. Why does a gloomy, shadow-free morning suggest an early spring, while shadow-inducing sunshine portend six more weeks of winter? Shouldn't it be the other way around?

DZ: OK, how does it feel to be wrong half the time but still get paid? (Classic meteorologist burn!)

DZ: What can you tell me about your distant cousin Phil, out in middle-of-nowhere Pennsylvania? Are you two friendly? Or just professional acquaintances?

DZ: What are your thoughts on anthropogenic climate change? How do the effects of a warming world affect your annual prediction?

DZ: Are you concerned about safety on Groundhog Day? In the last decade, two New Jersey groundhogs - Milltown Mel and Stonewall IV - have passed away just before the big holiday. And, of course, we can't forget about Staten Island Chuck's unfortunate 2014 fatal accident at the hands of NYC mayor Bill de Blasio. Any concerns for you this year?

DZ: I must say, your digs and your caretakers here at the Turtle Back Zoo are top-notch. It is truly a shining gem of an attraction, educational institution, and animal rehabilitation center, right here in the Garden State. It's amazing that you're one of over 1,400 animals here. Anything to say about your special home?

DZ: Well, that's all I have. Thanks so much for chatting (chirping?) with me, and for everything you do for the people of New Jersey. I wish you many happy and healthy Groundhog Days to come! Do you have anything else to add?

