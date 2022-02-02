Turtle Back Zoo in NJ has its own groundhog making weather predictions

Will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring? It depends on who you want to believe.

For 136 years, the nation's most famous weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil has been making weather predictions.

This year, he emerged from his burrow in Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania and saw his shadow, indicating six more weeks of winter.

Lady Edwina of Essex predicts an early spring at The Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange (Photo Credit: Joseph N DiVincenzo Jr. Facebook page)

However, in New Jersey, Lady Edwina of Essex made her prognostication debut this morning at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced that the zoo's resident groundhog, Essex Ed, has passed along his prognostication duties to his younger cousin at this year's Groundhog Day event at the Turtle Back Zoo.

Essex Ed's retirement comes on the heels of the death of Milltown Mel, who crossed over the rainbow bridge on Monday, thus canceling today's ceremony.

Lady Edwina Essex makes her prognostication debut at The Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange (Photo Credit: Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. Facebook page)

Speaking through a human translator, Lady Edwina saw tulips and daffodils shortly. She did not see her shadow, predicting an early spring.

But Lady Edwina's predictions did not stop there. She even declared a winner in Super Bowl 56, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

Edwina believes the Rams defense will secure the win.

Lady Edwina of Essex debuts weather prognostication at The Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange (Photo Credit: Turtle Back Zoo Facebook page)

In agreement with Edwina is Stonewall Jackson V1. The groundhog at The Space Farms Zoo and Museum in Wantage is also predicting an early spring.

Over the bridge into New York, Staten Island Chuck concurs. He did not see his shadow like Edwina and Stonewall, indicating an early spring.

Looks like Punxsutawney Phil is the odd hog out!