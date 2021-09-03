Gorillas and lions were NOT roaming West Orange, NJ, during storm

Adding to the flooding chaos and devastation in North Jersey was a widely circulating report on social media of dangerous wild animals roaming the streets.

One post showed what appeared to be a photo of an emergency text alert warning of escaped lions, bears and gorillas from the Turtle Back Zoo.

So many people fell for the hoax that Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo sent out his own tweet saying there was no such escape.

Officials from the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange also tweeted out that the social media rumors were false, and noted they do not even have gorillas at their zoo. "Staff stayed through the night to monitor (the situation.)," a zoo official said, "There was no loss of power and all of our animals and animal areas weathered the storm well and remain safe and secure within the facility."

Facebook has not removed the post, but has labeled it false.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.



