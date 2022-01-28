Punxsutawney Phil, The Legend, The Myth The Rodent

This Tuesday is Groundhogs Day. That silly ground hog Punxsutawney Phil gets snatched out of his hole to see if he sees his shadow. If Phil the groundhog sees his shadow ,there’s six more weeks of winter. No shadow means spring is on its way, well with the near foot of snow we’re scheduled to get this weekend, I’m not so sure we’re even going to be able to see Phil this year, never mind his shadow. But we’ll need to see the oversized squirrel, the rodent ground hog predict the future of the weather.

There’s a big question about the validity of Gobbler Creeks most famous rodent, I mean resident Phil the groundhog and his shadow. As you would expect, I did a little homework to see the track record of the famed rodent. Just how accurate is his predictions.

On February 2, 2020 at 7:25am Phil did not see his shadow which means that he called for an early spring. OK, he got it right. The average temperature for March 2020 was 46. 3 ranking the temperature in the top ten warmest months of March since 1895. Well even his cousin, a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while.

On February 2, 2019 at 7:25 a.m. Phil did not see his shadow meaning that there will be an early spring. Nope temperatures plummeted here in New Jersey in late March with an average high of 33 degrees. Sorry Phil!

On February 2, 2018 at 7:25 a.m. Phil saw his shadow indicating six more weeks of winter. Nope, average temperature here in New Jersey was 47 degrees with a March 2018 high temperature of 62. No snow, some rain but a seasonably warm six weeks.

On February 2, 2017 Phil saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter. Ah, nope. Record high temperatures here in New Jersey hitting into the 60s, some rain no snow with an average temperature for the six weeks over 50 degrees.

On February 2, 2016 Phil didn’t see his shadow meaning spring is near. Well what do you know, he got it. A few days in the high 30s but mostly 40s 50s and 60s including a high of 73 over the six weeks! Way to go Phil!

The tradition of Punxsutawney Phil started in 1886 when Groundhogs Day made an appearance in the local paper and the very first trek to Gobblers Creek took place. 135 years later Groundhogs Day has grown to where people from around the world trek to the little town in Western PA to see that sleepy groundhog Phil being excavated from his hole.

Phil and Groundhogs Day are a tradition that makes this time of year fun. The good news is that Phil will be coming out of his hole Tuesday the 2nd, , I hope with a mask, who cares if he sees his shadow, it’s just nice to see the little fella. Happy Groundhogs Day!

