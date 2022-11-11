Ex-con sentenced for trying to sneak loaded gun through Newark Liberty

Ex-con sentenced for trying to sneak loaded gun through Newark Liberty

Desmond Herring (LinkedIn)

A New York man who's prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past conviction has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to get a loaded firearm through security at Newark Liberty International Airport a year ago.

Desmond Herring, 48, was sentenced on Friday to 37 months behind bars, plus two years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Nov. 29, 2021, a TSA agent inspecting Herring's luggage identified ammunition and a suspected firearm, and contacted the Port Authority Police Department.

After noticing that his bag had attracted additional attention, Herring left the security checkpoint area without his bag and walked to the departure gate for his flight to Georgia.

Herring's bag contained a stolen pistol loaded with 10 rounds, and 150 additional rounds.

Herring is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a 2010 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

