Ewing, NJ cop risks her life to rescue dog from burning building

EWING — Thanks to a quick-moving township police officer, a pet dog is alive and well after being rescued from a house fire.

On Thursday, June 2, responding officers encountered heavy smoke coming from the residence on Browning Avenue.

All residents had escaped before police arrived. But the homeowner told police that their dog was still inside.

Detective Julia Caldwell ran into the home and was able to rescue the dog. But she suffered smoke inhalation as a result.

Caldwell was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital for treatment and observation.

Meantime, the Ewing Township fire marshal initially deemed the fire non-suspicious.

There were no other injuries reported.

The displaced residents were offered assistance through the American Red Cross.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

