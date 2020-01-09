Everyone’s sick! NJ’s 11 best home remedies

You did everything you could: Washed your hands 1000 times a day, backed away from the sneezing public, even got your flu shot! But somehow you still ended up with a nasty cold, flu, or upper respiratory infection. Sometimes it’s just the good old home remedies that finally bring you some relief. We’re not suggesting that they take the place of a doctors visit. Sometimes that’s necessity. But still there are some things hanging around your kitchen cabinets they can make you feel better more quickly.

Green tea

A noteworthy cold fighter thanks to its antioxidant quercetin, according to research published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Preventative Medicine. Quercetin acts as an antiviral agent.

Garlic

Slice or mash it and add to your favorite foods uncooked. Or, if you’re really brave, down a teaspoon of mashed garlic straight-up. Laboratory studies have shown that raw garlic can kill bacteria.

Turmeric

Turmeric's active component curcumin certainly has healing and antioxidant properties. Make a tea of it with a tablespoon full in some warm almond milk and a little honey if you like it.

Echinacea

A supplement found almost anywhere, echinacea can reduce the duration of upper respiratory symptoms.

Ginger

The miracle herb has been used for centuries to relieve a sore throat and loosen up congestion due to a cold. It is best known for its ability to calm an upset stomach because it can reduce nausea.

Local honey

Honey has antimicrobial properties, which may allow it to fight some bacteria and viruses. One study found that honey was effective in relieving coughing as a symptom of a cold in children over the age of one year. People can try stirring some honey into hot water to soothe a sore throat or cough.

Honey Jack

A classic hot toddy, typically made of whiskey, honey, lemon juice and hot water, can subdue the symptoms of your winter cold. The hot water of the toddy helps to relieve nasal congestion. The alcohol dilates blood vessels a little bit, and that makes it easier for your mucus membranes to deal with the infection. Adding a bit of it to your tea can make you sleep really well too.

Ginger ale/ saltines

Not exactly a cold remedy, but when the flu affects your stomach, do what your grandma did. The tried and true remedy of the ginger ale and saltines makes you feel better whether you’re six or 86.

Elderberry

Elderberry extract is supposed to boost immunity and many people swear by it. Sambucol the original Black Elderberry extract, provides strong immune system support and is a favorite of our listeners

Apple cider vinegar

A tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, or lemon juice, to a glass of water helps to alkalinize the body. Creating an alkaline environment helps kill bacteria and viruses. Start drinking it at the first sign of illness and repeat several times a day until the symptoms subside. Also, ACV thins out mucous in the throat. This helps the mucous to move out of your respiratory system more quickly. Loosening phlegm can help you feel less sick.

Neti pot

Some fear the dreaded neti pot because of the way you have to use it: insert into one nostril while you tilt your head to the side to allow the solution to flow up the nasal passage and out the other nostril. Feels kind of trippy like waterboarding... but its benefits are immeasurable!

