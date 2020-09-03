I'm not sure if it's the limit on things to do during the quarantine or people are finally discovering the joys of the great outdoors in our state, but just about everyone you talk to likes hiking.

If you do, or you want to try it out to see what everyone is talking about, there is a great resource in New Jersey that every hiker should know about. If you haven't checked out NJhiking.com, you should, if for nothing else, some of the pictures are striking and inviting.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Most of us don't venture too far from where we live or work or our usual recreational spots, be it at the shore or a lake or park we're used to going to. This coming weekend the weather looks to be spectacular for the Labor Day Weekend and perfect for getting outside for some fresh air and exercise. There are parts of this state, that if you've never been to, would be hard for you to fathom that they are in New Jersey. Make sure you have the proper footwear, some easy-to-pack food and of course some water. Maybe a compass wouldn't be a bad idea either.

Some of these locations, believe it or not, even in New Jersey, might not have great cell service. Here's a list of the top 10 hikes in the state. Beside the beautiful surroundings and clean air you probably won't see people wearing masks. That is worth any long walk in the wood these days.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.