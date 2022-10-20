Ever seen this creature? Meet the newest baby at Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE — Cape May County Zoo has welcomed a two-toed sloth to its family.

Matilda, aka “Tilly,” has joined the Education Department as a new animal ambassador, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.

Tilly is only 6 months old and is receiving specialized care.

The baby sloth was not born at the zoo, said veterinarian, Dr. Alexander Ernst. Tilly was donated to the zoo by the Cape May County Zoological Society and she came from a private facility in Ohio.

She will be helping the zoo educate and inspire audiences to protect and appreciate two-toed sloths and the delicate ecosystems they are a part of in our world.

Two-toed sloths are typically found in the tropical and cloud forests of Central and South America. They are an integral part of the rainforest ecosystem.

The public will be able to meet Tilly during personalized encounters that are booked through the zoo’s website.

"We are very excited to bring this amazing species to our community and excited for people to meet her," Ernst said.

Matilda "Tilly" the two-toed sloth (Photo Credit: Cape May County Zoo)

How can you meet Tilly up close and personal?

Tilly is now part of the Two-Toed Sloth Encounter program. During the 20-minute encounter, guests will learn about this unique and amazing species. You’ll learn how to care for a baby sloth, too.

Starting in mid-November, sloth encounters will be offered at 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily. The encounter is $400 for 1-4 people. Additional guests are $75 per person (12-person max). The sloth encounters will be held in the Discovery Outpost.

While there will be no holding, touching, or feeding the animal during the encounter, there will be plenty of opportunities to take plenty of photos. So, don’t forget to bring a camera.

There is also a Two-Toed Sloth School program being offered. The standard start time for such a program is 10:30 a.m. The cost is $400 for a 20-minute presentation and $150 for any additional 20-minute programs.

The program is only available at this time for schools K-12 and is limited to 100 students max.

The zoo will even bring the sloth to your school! There is a $1 per mile travel fee for each way of travel (if out of Cape May County). All travel fees will be added after program approval.

Keep in mind that Tilly is still a baby. She needs time to adjust to her new surroundings. That means programs are subject to change in order to provide her with the best possible care.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

