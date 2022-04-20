Even if you don’t smoke weed, have fun with these deals on 4/20

Photo by Dad Grass on Unsplash

Make fun all you want, but 4/20 is truly one of the most underrated holidays. And no, it’s not due to the fact that marijuana is socially acceptable for the day.

As a nonpartaker, I would have no idea of the date, except for the fun food specials. If you’ve never noticed, look around and you’ll see how eateries celebrate NJ weed lovers on their unofficial holiday: April 20. Some of the food deals are unbeatable. And they’re all fun.

Ever since I was informed about this very special day, each year I look forward to seeing what new creations restaurants and fast food locations come up with, and of course the puns they use to introduce them. Luckily the expectations have been met this year, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate 4/20 in Jersey.

The first crazy promotion has been created by none other than Doritos. They have just released a line of wireless headphones, and the first 100 orders will receive a “dust tray” which is meant to be used for Dorito dust, among other things.

Then, there’s TGI Fridays. This year they are offering up a “Blazed & Glazed” bundle, which includes chicken tenders in a special sauce, New England mini-rolls and of course fries. You will get $4 off your $20 order when you order on 4/20.

The final promotion to share is from Jimmy Johns and it’s definitely the most clever.

They will be having an elevation checker on 4/20, where customers can get a discount depending on their “elevation level.” These are just a few promotions among the rest, but look around. This is definitely the day to take advantage of a good discount, especially if you find yourself with the munchies.

