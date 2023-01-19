IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Irvington police were notified of an alleged shooting along Union Avenue at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday. When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Irvington resident Ibn Vincent suffering from gunshot wounds.

Vincent was pronounced dead at the scene before 8 p.m.

Quallis is being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility.

At around 2 a.m. that morning, police responded to a report of a stabbing on Tichenor Terrace and found township resident Haleem Youngblood with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:06 a.m.

No arrests have been made in the Youngblood case, and an investigation is active, according to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

