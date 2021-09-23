Enjoy Oktoberfest in NJ at these fun celebrations
Oktoberfest is coming to New Jersey early this fall, and there are an overwhelming amount of ways to celebrate.
Within the next month, if you have empty weekend plans fill them with an Oktoberfest celebration. If you have never been to Oktoberfest this is a unique experience that will make you wish you could experience the real one. So here’s where to celebrate:
- 1
Morey’s Piers, Wildwood
Morey’s Piers will be holding Oktoberfest celebrations on Sept. 24-26, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10. Each weekend there will be beer on tap in celebration of Oktoberfest as well as classics such as Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad and schnitzel. There will be a ton of live entertainment both for adults and children which will be announced closer to each date.
- 2
Downtown Somerville
Downtown Somerville will have it’s 8th Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 25 and will feature tastes from local restaurants as well as live music. Drinks will include Oktoberfest brews, in addition to seasonal drinks such as pumpkin beers, sangria, mead and cider. Admission is open to all ages, however, if you want to try these drinks be sure to bring ID.
- 3
Zeppelin Hall, Jersey City
Zeppelin Hall is having a month of Oktoberfest celebration starting Sept. 25 until Oct. 24. This is a little more casual of an Oktoberfest, but there will be plenty of food, beer, live music and more to enjoy each weekend.
- 4
The German American Okotoberfest, Trenton
The German American Okotoberfest will occur on Sept. 25th-26th from 12-9 p.m. The event will have several contests such as best dressed Bavarian style, in addition to Steinholding. The vendors have not yet been released, as they are still taking submissions, but prepare for lots of delicious food, authentic live music and a ton of fun.