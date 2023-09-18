Enjoy Hispanic Heritage Month at this NJ Peruvian restaurant

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sep. 15- Oct. 15 and there’s a New Jersey Peruvian restaurant that wants you to celebrate with them.

Jarana is a Peruvian restaurant that offers happy hour specials each week. It’s located in the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.

From Monday-Friday between 4-6 pm, guests can sip classic cocktails like the Chilcano in various flavors such as Passion (passionfruit), Frambuesa (raspberry), and Picante (mango and aji amarillo), as well as El Capitan (pisco accolade, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters). A range of beer options including Callao, a Peruvian pilsner, as well as house red and white wines, will also be available.

Bar bites will include Croquetas (chicken, aji amarillo, cheese), Chicharron Sliders (crispy pork belly, sweet potato, ciabatta), Salchipapa Jarana (crispy chicken, chorizo, fries, sauces), Tana Wantacos (crispy wonton, tuna tartar, avocado), Cebiche Clasico (mahi mahi, classic leche de tigre, sweet potato), Jalea (crispy calamari, shrimp, fish-fried yuca, tartar sauce), Nikkei Wings (tamarind and aji panca glaze, huacatay cream), and Chicken Empanadas (chicken, aji de gallina).

Here is how Jarana’s website describes their concept: Jarana is a Peruvian party: colorful, joyful, and full of life. Uniquely Peruvian, full of generosity and flavor. A place where friends and family come together to share delicious dishes, crave-worthy cocktails, and engaging experiences. Jarana is an authentic and approachable take on Peruvian cuisine.

Jarana’s Happy Hour is available exclusively for dine-in guests at the restaurant’s bar and lounge.