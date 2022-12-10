'Tis the season to hang out with dear old Saint Nick!

Have you taken the kids to voice their ultimate Christmas wishes to the big man in red yet? If not, why not enjoy a whole meal with the jolly old man from the North Pole? Apparently, he loves South Jersey's beach towns as much as we do.

Santa Claus will be taking a break from prepping for his big trip around the globe on Christmas Eve to dine with you at the Deauville Inn this month.

According to a post on their Facebook page, you and your entirely family can enjoy a delicious brunch at Strathmere's popular Deauville Inn on Sunday, December 11th. The even will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue through the morning with activities for the kids, festive cocktails, and more.

You and your family can look forward to a holiday-themed menu all while getting your pictures taken with the man of the season. It's advised that you make a reservation as space will be limited. Sooner rather than later is best.

There are plenty of time slots still available from 11:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. All of the information about the event can be found HERE.

By the looks of this picture, Santa's ready for a quick little break at the beach before his big night. Check it out:

So, let's break it down:

What?

Brunch with Santa at the Deauville Inn in Strathmere.

When?

Sunday, December 11th.

Time?

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations required?

Yes!

Details?

Everything you need to know about brunch with Santa at the Deauville Inn can be found HERE.

Source: Facebook

