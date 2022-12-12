Another dead whale washes up at the NJ Shore

Another whale has washed up on a New Jersey Beach.

The carcass of a humpback whale was found on the sand in Strathmere on what is known as Whale Beach.

Scott Roach/Facebook Scott Roach/Facebook loading...

Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center say the whale carcass was badly decomposed, so they were unable to determine how the humpback died.

Even at 30-feet long, the whale is considered a juvenile and believed to be less than 10 years old.

Adult humpback whales can grow to over 50-feet and weigh over 40-tons.

The whale carcass was buried deep in the sand over the weekend.

This is the second dead whale to wash up at the Jersey shore in the last week. A 12-foot sperm whale carcass was found on the beach in Keansburg.

Among the largest whales in the world, sperm whales and can grow to over 50 feet in length and weigh up to 45 tons.

The one found in Keansburg was just a baby, but still weighed over a ton. It was too big to move off the beach. It is believed the sperm whale got separated from its mother and starved to death.

Whales are often present off the coast of New Jersey as they migrate to breed.

In July, a humpback whale washed up under a dock off the coast in North Wildwood.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

carbongallery id="613b9d000ac7522a302f7eaf"]

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.