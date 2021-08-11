Englewood, NJ police lieutenant found asleep in car, charged with DWI
TEANECK — Township police have charged an officer from the next town over after they said they found him asleep in his SUV, blocking an intersection during overnight hours.
Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 1, NJ.com reported officers were called on a report of a vehicle with its lights on at Suffern Road and Wilson Avenue in Teaneck.
Inside, police said, they found Englewood Lt. Gregory Martin, who refused field sobriety tests when awakened, according to the report.
Responding officers said they detected a strong smell of alcohol on Martin's breath.
Martin is charged with DWI as well as refusing to submit to chemical testing, careless driving, and obstructing passage, the Teaneck police chief told NJ.com.
No other details were given about the incident.
A court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13.
