End of an era: Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing to close its doors after 10 years

It hasn’t been a good month for New Jersey beer lovers. First, Flying Fish declared bankruptcy in late December, now there is another devastating blow.

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing in Cherry Hill announced that they will close after a decade of serving New Jersey. They first opened in 2014.

The news was announced on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.

To all of our loyal customers, friends, family and supporters - we wish you a heartfelt thank you for being a part of the Forgotten Boardwalk Story for the past 10 years.

The owners stated in their Facebook post that they hope to continue in some form or another but as of now there’s nothing on the table.

We have vigorously tried to sign a lease extension with our landlord to no avail as our next door neighbor has leased out the space from underneath us. We are extremely disappointed and quite frankly, appalled at the actions of both companies and their adamant refusals to negotiate with us.

Fans expressed their disappointment in the comments:

“This is really heartbreaking.”

“Devastated is an understatement.”

“Been with you from the beginning so this news really hits hard.”

The brewery will keep its regular business hours through Feb. 29. The tasting room will also remain open throughout the month.

In the meantime, you can show your support by keeping an eye out for barrel releases and the return of some fan favorites.

Cheers, to ten wonderful years, Forgotten Boardwalk. 🍺

