Can anyone in NJ solve ALL of these fun picture puzzles?

Here's the stuff I think about when I can't sleep at night. Are you smart enough to figure out what I'm trying to say?

Your job on this post is to translate pictures/cartoons/Emoji into the correct response.

When I'm not reporting on New Jersey news, I run a business that hosts game nights at homes, bars, fundraisers, and work events, as well as online.

One of the biggest hits, every single time, is what you're about to try yourself.

I've been running Host My Game Night since 2016, and I've created hundreds of these picture puzzles for players to solve.

But it's time to retire a few — and instead of letting them go to waste, I'm letting New Jersey 101.5's listeners and readers give them one last go.

These picture puzzles are phonetic — meaning I'm telling you which sounds and words to say. In other words, I'm not describing a movie or a TV show — I'm asking you to "sound out" the pictures to come up with the right response.

For example, if I wanted you to guess the 1985 film The Breakfast Club, I wouldn't show you five students inside a school serving detention. You'd see the prompt below.

EXAMPLE

Each puzzle will have a category up top.

There are puzzles for every generation. Because of that, I'd be surprised to find anyone who can solve every single one on their own.

Scroll below the puzzles for a list of answers.

FYI: I saved my favorite puzzle of all time for last!

Good luck!

Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

