Thick smoke from fires at Elizabeth, NJ waste facilities seen for miles
ELIZABETH — A fire at a waste transfer station sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible for miles Tuesday afternoon.
The smoke could also be smelled for miles to the west in Union County.
Flames broke out at the Waste Management Commercial Building located at 864 Julia St. around 2 p.m., according to City of Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras. The area is a mix of warehouses and homes which have been evacuated.
No injuries have been reported but one person is unaccounted for, Contreras said
Contreras said the fire may have started in machinery inside the Waste Management facility.
Newark Liberty International Airport said that the fire had no impact on operations at the airport.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.