Thick smoke from fires at Elizabeth, NJ waste facilities seen for miles

ELIZABETH — A fire at a waste transfer station sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible for miles Tuesday afternoon.

The smoke could also be smelled for miles to the west in Union County.

Flames broke out at the Waste Management Commercial Building located at 864 Julia St. around 2 p.m., according to City of Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras. The area is a mix of warehouses and homes which have been evacuated.

Fire at the Julia Street Waste Management Transfer Station in Elizabeth Fire at the Julia Street Waste Management Transfer Station in Elizabeth (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

No injuries have been reported but one person is unaccounted for, Contreras said

Contreras said the fire may have started in machinery inside the Waste Management facility.

Newark Liberty International Airport said that the fire had no impact on operations at the airport.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

9 things New Jersey would rather ban than plastic bags

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.