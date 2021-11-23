HAMILTON TWP. (Mercer) — With the help of the New Jersey State Police, an armed robbery suspect was quickly located and arrested in his hometown of Trenton after allegedly forcibly entering an elderly woman's residence, holding her at gunpoint, and making off with her car.

Kahider Carmichael, 19, was apprehended by the NJSP Crime Suppression Central Unit on Monday evening while driving the victim's stolen vehicle, according to a release from the Hamilton Police Division.

Earlier in the day, Hamilton police said, officers responded to a home on Tindall Avenue, where the resident informed them that the suspect had pushed in a first-floor window air conditioner to gain entry to the home.

The victim was then held at gunpoint, she told police, as the suspect took "several items of value," then fled in her car.

Carmichael is charged with robbery, burglary, and kidnapping, and is held at the Mercer County Correctional Facility pending an arraignment.

Police did not say if the items taken from the home were recovered or returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 609-581-4041, or a tipline at 609-581-4008.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

