SOMERS POINT — Authorities have identified a man they believe pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex over the winter, but said he is a fugitive and remains wanted.

A release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon against Tyreek Crawford, 20, of Egg Harbor Township.

On Feb. 10, Crawford is alleged to have shot and killed Joshua Hannah, 34, within the Somers Point Village Apartments complex. Hannah was pronounced dead later that evening at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Prosecutors stressed on Friday that Crawford has not been arrested and is still at large, providing his driver's license photo for publication.

Anyone with information about the February shooting or Crawford's current whereabouts has been asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through the office's website.

Tips can also be given anonymously to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers by visiting their website or calling 609-652-1234 or 1800-658-TIPS (8477), with cash rewards offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

