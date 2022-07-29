EGG HARBOR TWP. — A township man is accused of disseminating images and videos of child sexual abuse through a popular social media app, and having additional illicit videos in his possession.

William Roman Jr., 35, was arrested without incident, according to a release Friday from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

His arrest followed a tip received by New Jersey's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about "inappropriate content," the prosecutor's office said, being shared via Snapchat.

Get our free mobile app

Roman was subsequently identified by detectives in Atlantic County, at which point the prosecutor's office said more videos of "child sexual exploitation" were found.

Charges filed against Roman include second-degree possession and distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service, and third-degree possession of child abuse images.

He was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility following his arrest.

Anyone with further information may call the prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800 or submit a tip through their website, or contact Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS), or on their website.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.