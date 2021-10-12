A 29-year-old Atlantic County resident is charged with sexual assault and child endangerment in connection with incidents involving three girls that he was responsible for babysitting, the county prosecutor's office announced Tuesday.

George Getty III, 29, is charged with the following offenses in the sexual assaults of the girls, aged 8, 10, and 13: one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of second-degree child endangerment, and one count of third-degree child endangerment due to possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was arrested on Oct. 9.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."