EGG HARBOR TWP. — Several months after pleading guilty, a 30-year-old resident was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison for victimizing three children he babysat.

The sentence imposed on George Getty III follows his Oct. 9, 2021 arrest and a guilty plea to three counts of sexual assault on Aug. 1 of this year, according to a release Monday from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors identified the minors as aged 8, 10, and 13 at the time of the assaults.

The latest information from authorities did not specify the genders of the victims, but previous reporting by New Jersey 101.5 identified them all as female.

That report also said Getty had been additionally charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree child endangerment and one count of third-degree child endangerment due to possession of child sexual abuse material.

Getty is to serve his sentence at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center at Avenel, where prosecutors said a report found Getty's sexual behavior to be "both compulsive and repetitive."

He will receive sex offender treatment while at the ADTC and must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Getty also must serve 85% of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole, and will remain on lifetime parole supervision thereafter.

He is to have no contact with the victims or their families, according to the prosecutor's office.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

