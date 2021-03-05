Egg Harbor City predator paid 12-year-old rape victim $10 to keep quiet

Jose Rodriquez (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

A 70-year-old sex offender who tried paying off a girl to keep quiet about raping her in 2019 was sentenced to over 11 years in jail on Thursday.

Jose A. Rodriguez was found guilty by a jury in November of raping the 12-year-old girl inside his home and then giving the girl $10 to "not to tell anyone about what happened in his Egg Harbor City house because he didn’t want to get in trouble with the police," according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

The girl told her mother about the rape later the same day on Aug. 20, 2019, and reported the incident to police, Damon said.

Rodriguez was sentenced on two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a minor child under 13 and must serve 85% of his sentence.

Rodriguez also received a sentence of 5 years for third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct. He will serve his sentence at the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Facility, which evaluated him to be a "repetitive and compulsive sexual offender," according to Damon.

He was already a convicted sex offender from a 2004 incident and was listed on the state's sex offender internet registry.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

New Jersey residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot (in alphabetical order)

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born

Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.
Filed Under: Atlantic County, Crime, Egg Harbor City
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top