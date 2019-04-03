Edison restaurant shooting suspect identified, still at large

EDISON — The suspected gunman in a fatal restaurant shooting remains at large after failing to turn himself in.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said Andrew Harriot, aka Drew Cash, 26, of the Somerset section of Franklin Township, agreed to surrender on Sunday to formally be charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for the March 23 shooting outside the Akbar Indian Cuisine Restaurant.

Harriot was a no-show, according to Carey, who said Harriot is considered armed and dangerous. He stands 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, and has a ski mask tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Carey said anyone who is helping Harriot avoid arrest could also be charged with a crime, and asked anyone with information on Harriot's whereabouts to call Edison police at 732-248-7531, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3254.

Middlesex County Crimestoppers is offering cash rewards to anyone who knows information concerning the whereabouts of Harriot and wants to notify authorities anonymously.

Nahshon Brown, 31, of Newark, was pronounced dead after being shot, while a 40-year-old Newark man was treated for a gunshot wound to the head. Carey said the surviving victim, whose identity was not disclosed, has been released from the hospital.

A promotional pamphlet posted by RLS Metro Breaking News described the event at the restaurant as the "official birthday bash for Rich, the G.O.A.T. of NJ nightlife." Carey described it as a "reggae event."

