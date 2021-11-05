Ed Durr shocked the political world not only here in New Jersey, but around the country, with his surprise upset win over entrenched Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney. He came out of nowhere with very little money to beat perhaps the biggest player in state government next to the Governor.

He's a truck driver, a father and grandfather and a political novice.

It only took a few hours after the Associated Press declared him the winner of his race for Sweeney's senate seat that the basement-dwelling lefty losers and their cousins in the media to go through his social media accounts.

Of course, they labeled him xenophobic, Islamophobic and everything but claustrophobic for some of his tweets from years ago. He has already apologized to the Muslim community.

He's a blue-collar regular guy. That's what the voters of his district like about him. Is he a perfect choir boy, a little rough around the edges, a little impolite at times? Maybe, but guess what, so are most people. But in this day and age of cancel culture warriors digging up anything they can to silence people they disagree with, what would you expect?

The left can't stand someone who isn't college educated, doesn't believe what they believe and came from nowhere to beat one of their icons of political power. So here come the attacks, and they're probably just getting started.

He's the "Rocky" of politics. He's "Rudy" of the Notre Dame football legend. He's the everyman underdog average people love to root for, but the lefty elites hate that with a passion. Ed Durr definitely seems up to the challenge.

We spoke to him on Thursday on our show. He heard us mention his story and he called in. You can decide what kind of guy you think he sounds like.

