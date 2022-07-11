Eatontown, NJ apartment fire injures 4 residents, dog

EATONTOWN — At least four people were injured and a dog was badly burned by a fire at a Monmouth County apartment building Monday morning.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told New Jersey 101.5 that members of his department's EMS Task Force responded to the fire at the Country Club Apartments off Route 35 in Eatontown.

At least three people were hospitalized including one person for burns, another to a trauma unit and another for smoke inhalation, according to the sheriff. One person was flown for treatment via medical helicopter.

Red Cross New Jersey also responded to offer assistance to displaced residents, according to spokeswoman Diane Concannon.

A terrier mix dog also suffered burns all over its body in the fire, according to Monmouth County SPCA executive director Ross Licitra. The Monmouth County Commissioner said the SPCA administered pain medication and sent it to Garden State Veterinary Hospital in Tinton Falls.

"Hopefully this poor thing will make it through it. It's a really sad situation," Licitra said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

