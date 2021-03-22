I am always looking for new ways to have a food adventure. Every time I decide to go out for dinner it’s to my usual place, so I’ve decided I need to spread my wings a little. I stumbled upon a challenge online where essentially you try to eat around the world without leaving the state you live in. I decided to give it a try and create the perfect list of places where you can enjoy cuisines from all over the world without leaving New Jersey. And because of the diversity in our state, believe me, you can go almost anywhere in the world!

Coffee (Colombia)

First is a trip to Columbia at Villa De Colombia, located in Hackensack. Colombians are praised for their coffee.. it’s some of the highest quality in the world. Colombian coffee has a rich aroma as well as taste that is sure to keep you alive throughout the entire day. Not a coffee drinker? Villa De Colombia also has a wide selection of fresh pressed juices for you to try.

Breakfast (Iran)

Grab a bite to eat at Seven Valleys Restaurant, Persian Cuisine for breakfast. This Hoboken-based restaurant serves up some of the most authentic Persian food you can find in New Jersey. Whether it’s the fried egg sandwich on naan or a Persian frittata, be ready to experience a kick of flavor you won’t get from your typical breakfast spot.

Lunch (Ethiopia)

You’ll have to head over to New Brunswick for lunch to experience the authentic Ethiopian cuisine at Dashen Restaurant. Dashen is best known for their combo platters, which include 5-10 samples of traditional meat and spreads. These spreads are served on top of injera, which is essentially a tortilla that serves as a plate, as well as a device to scoop up and eat off of the platter.

Happy Hour (Spain)

You can’t have a food adventure without a little happy hour! Casa d’ Paco in Newark is known for its award winning cocktails such as Paco’s Passion, which is fresh passion fruit pulp, premium vodka, Malibu and passion nectar, as well as their cask age cocktails, which are aged for over a month and then served over ice.

Dinner (Korea)

Although you’ve already had quite the day of eating, you can’t stop here. For dinner, head to Cast Iron Pot in Fairview for an interactive yet delicious dinner. Cast Iron Pot is a Korean BBQ spot where you get to cook your own meat. They have a wide range of meats to try, however fans say you absolutely MUST try the Beef Bulgogi for the true Korean experience.

Dessert (Italy)

For dessert, hop on board! We’re heading to Italy for a classic spoon of fresh gelato. Bucket & Bay Craft Gelato in Jersey City has some of the best gelato around, and it’s all homemade. All of their ingredients are fresh and handcrafted and can be eaten in store, or at home. All of their gelato is packaged in cute mason jars, making a trip to Bucket & Bay a personal and special experience.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any Opinions expressed are Judi's own.