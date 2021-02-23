Easy and quick spaghetti squash parmesan

A few years ago I was introduced to spaghetti squash, and it truly changed my life. What I love about eating pasta is how filling it is, but everyone knows if you eat enough pasta you end up with a stomachache and more carbs than your body knows what to do with. Spaghetti squash, however, is just as filling as pasta, but doesn’t contain the carbs leaving you with an upset stomach. While there are many ways to turn spaghetti squash into the perfect “pasta” dish, here’s my favorite recipe for spaghetti squash parm. Once you make this dish, you’ll never go back to real spaghetti.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 spaghetti squash

1 tbsp olive oil

1 handful of salt

1 handful of pepper

1 cup of your favorite sauce

1 ball fresh mozzarella

1 handful of parmesan cheese

Any other of your favorite spices

1 lb. Turkey or vegan meat (optional)

What’s great about this spaghetti squash recipe, is while the squash itself cooks, you can prepare the other ingredients. To cook the squash, preheat your oven to 400 degrees, and then cut the squash in half. Be sure to cut it width-wise, not lengthwise. That’ll make it easier to scoop out the stringy “spaghetti” flesh later on.

Be sure to scoop out all the seeds, and then coat the inside of the squash with oil, salt and pepper. Do not be afraid to use your hands, as you want to make sure you coat the entire squash. Once seasoned, flip the squash face side down, poke a few holes with your fork on the back, and allow it to cook for 30-40 minutes.

To prepare the filling, simply grab your favorite tomato sauce or pasta and heat it over the stove. I like to add impossible plant based meat and make my dish more of a bolognese. There are no rules here!

Once the squash is ready, allow it to cool and carefully scrape the squash up with a fork. You want to allow for some of the squash to detach from the edges to make room for your filling. You can also remove the squash entirely from the shell and place it on a separate dish if you’d like.

Divide your sauce mixture between both halves of the squash, and top with your favorite cheeses and spices. Place back into the oven until the cheese is melted to a nice golden brown and enjoy! This dish is so delicious and the perfect, not to mention healthy, pasta alternative.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.