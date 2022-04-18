NEW BRUNSWICK — The Rutgers University Police Department is reminding students and other residents of this college town to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity after a victim was robbed on the street Sunday night.

RUPD said on Facebook that the victim, whom they said was affiliated with the university, was approached by "multiple male perpetrators" around 8:45 p.m. at Bishop Place and College Avenue.

According to the police report, the suspects demanded items of value, the victim was struck twice with a closed fist, and both sides of the confrontation fled the scene. The victim reported he witnessed the perpetrators heading down College Avenue in the direction of Mine Street.

Get our free mobile app

Further descriptions of the suspects are limited, police said. No weapons were displayed in the encounter.

The victim sustained minor injuries, according to police, but refused medical attention.

RUPD is advising members of the community to avoid "isolated or dark areas," and walk in groups during nighttime hours.

Security escorts can be requested by calling 732-932-7211, the police department said.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)