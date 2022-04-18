Easter night robbery in New Brunswick, NJ investigated by Rutgers PD
NEW BRUNSWICK — The Rutgers University Police Department is reminding students and other residents of this college town to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity after a victim was robbed on the street Sunday night.
RUPD said on Facebook that the victim, whom they said was affiliated with the university, was approached by "multiple male perpetrators" around 8:45 p.m. at Bishop Place and College Avenue.
According to the police report, the suspects demanded items of value, the victim was struck twice with a closed fist, and both sides of the confrontation fled the scene. The victim reported he witnessed the perpetrators heading down College Avenue in the direction of Mine Street.
Further descriptions of the suspects are limited, police said. No weapons were displayed in the encounter.
The victim sustained minor injuries, according to police, but refused medical attention.
RUPD is advising members of the community to avoid "isolated or dark areas," and walk in groups during nighttime hours.
Security escorts can be requested by calling 732-932-7211, the police department said.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
