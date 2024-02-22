East Brunswick, NJ burglary suspect almost drowns trying to escape

🚨 Three suspects were arrested after breaking into cars in East Brunswick

🚨 One suspect jumped in a pond in an attempt to escape

🚨 Four cars were broken into at a parking deck in town

EAST BRUNSWICK — Three people, including one who jumped into a pond to escape, were arrested after breaking into vehicles at a parking deck, police said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, East Brunswick police were notified that the trio, all wearing dark clothing, entered parking deck elevators, then broke into cars at the Neilson Plaza Parking Deck, located at 7 Tower Center Boulevard, just after 1 p.m.

Police said they saw two of the suspects carrying stolen property and walking away from the parking deck.

One of them surrendered, but the other took off running, resulting in a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit on Tower Center Boulevard, the suspect jumped into Westons Mill Pond in an attempt to escape. He was throwing things out of his pockets while struggling to stay afloat in the cold water.

A patrolman jumped into the pond to rescue the suspect before he succumbed to hypothermia and possibly drowned.

The third suspect was arrested in the Hilton Hotel.

Police said four cars had been burglarized. The suspects broke the windows on three of those vehicles to gain entry, police said. The fourth vehicle was unlocked.

Keith E. Toney, 42, of New Brunswick, was charged with four counts of burglary, one count of possessing burglar’s tools, one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of obstructing administration of the law.

Demetrius W. Richardson, 44, of Highland Park, was processed with the same charges as Toney, and in addition, was charged with one count of resisting arrest. Richardson was also wanted out of East Brunswick for several warrants.

Jessica L. Andrews, 36, of Flemington, was charged with four counts of burglary, one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Andrews was also wanted out of various jurisdictions.

All three were taken to the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

