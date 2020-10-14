Eagles to allow fans back in the Linc

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that they will allow a limited number of fans in the stands for the game against the Ravens this Sunday. Before you pack up and head to the parking lot at Lincoln Financial Field, be warned: Only 7,500 people will be allowed to join the cardboard cutouts in the seats, and that number includes players, coaches, media, and stadium personnel.

According to the team’s website:

Under the guidelines set forth by the National Football League and public health experts, and with the approval of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia, the Eagles have finalized plans that will lead to a limited capacity of fans returning to Lincoln Financial Field.

Season ticket holders who didn’t opt out for this season will be given first shot at the limited tickets, with any remaining seats will go on sale to the general public “at a later date.” There will be modifications in place for fans, such as

• A mask policy

• Social distancing

• Seating pods and mobile ticketing

• Contactless parking and gate entry

• Cashless concessions

• Fan health promise

This follows last week’s game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers also allowed 7,500 people in the stands (a 38-29 loss by the Iggles), under Pennsylvania’s relaxed rules. There is no standard rule across the NFL regarding spectators as each stadium is governed by the rules of the state where they’re located, as well as by NFL protocols.

According to ESPN, neither the Jets nor the Giants have any plans to allow spectators at MetLife Stadium “until further notice.”

