Why the Eagles Are a Strong Bet for the NFC Title in 2024

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, with odds of +1500, giving them the seventh shortest odds at the DraftKings.

After a disappointing end to 2023, the Eagles are looking to capture the NFC East. Remember no NFC East team has won back-to-back division crowns since 2004, when the Eagles did it.

Last year Dallas won the division.

This year, Philadelphia has odds of -110 to make that happen, they have shortest odds in the division, followed by Dallas at +155 with the betMGM bonus code offer NJDOTBET.

After their playoff exit, Philadelphia made some changes, hiring two new coordinators and adding running back Saquon Barkley and some new talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has +1500 odds to win the NFL MVP Award, is now working with new play caller, Kellen Moore, and has some familiar targets with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. Toss in a solid offensive line and Barkley, and the Eagles offense should be fine.

Barkley (+1600 Offensive Player of the Year Award) is one of the most dynamic ones in the NFL. He could have his biggest year yet behind Philadelphia offensive line, which is an upgrade of the Giants.

Another offensive area to keep an eye on will be upfront on the line. Long-time center, Jadon Kelce retired, with 2023 right guard Cam Jurgens sliding over to take his place. The new right guard spot will likely be 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen or former Jets first-round pick Makahi Becton. The Eagles are strong at tackle with Jordan Mailata amd Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson is one of the top guards in football.

One defense, the Eagles secondary will have some new faces with C.J. Gardner-Johnson back for his second-stint in Philadelphia. The team drafted Quinyon Mitchell is Round 1 and Cooper DeJean in Round 2, both could see plenty of playing time right away and dont forget veteran Darius Slay at one corner spot.

Former All-Pro LB Devin White was brought in to play linebacker with Zach Baun, Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. all in the mix.

Philadelphia has some solid names with free agent additions Bryce Huff, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter (+5500 NFL Defensive Player of the Year), and Josh Sweat (+10000) forming a solid core.

If you like Philadelphia, there is some good value at +600 to win the NFC, which gives them the third shortest odds behind San Francisco and Detroit. Philadelphia is also +540 to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Overall, I'm high on Philadelphia this season, so I'm taking their Super Bowl odds of +1500 and NFC Championship odds of +600.

I also like the possibility of an Eagles vs Ravens Super Bowl, so sprinkle a few units there at +4000.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.