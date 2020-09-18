Eagles and Jets tell fans: Stay home Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles will open their home season in front of an empty stadium and Mayor Jim Kenney aims to keep it that way.

The Eagles along with the New York Jets and Giants are not allowing fans in their stadiums as outdoor gatherings are limited to 250 in Pennsylvania and 500 in New Jersey by executive orders issued by the state's governors.

Lincoln Financial Field normally seats 69,000 while MetLife Stadium normally seats 82,000.

Kenney told WIP radio that tailgating will not be allowed in the Linc's parking lot or nearby FDR Park for the game against the Los Angeles Rams. He encouraged fans to stay home to watch with family on television.

The city is trying to discourage groups like the Phandemic Krew who stand outside Citizens Bank Park for Phillies games.

The streets around the stadium will be closed including:

South 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison to Terminal avenues)

Pattison Avenue closed to traffic both ways (South Broad to South 7th Street)

South 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street aka Phillies Way)

South Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer to Pattison avenues)

The Jets home opener against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium will also be without fans and tailgates. As they were for the Giants on Monday, the parking lots in the Meadowlands will be closed.

