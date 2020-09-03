Dump truck, pick up crash closes Route 295

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A truck fire and crash closed Route 295 northbound on Thursday morning at the Burlington-Mercer County.

A dump truck caught fire after being hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck near the scenic overlook between Routes 130 and 195 just after 10 a.m., according to State Police spokesman Lawrence Peele.

The driver of the dump truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver and passenger of the Dodge sustained serious injuries. All were hospitalized.

The closure caused delays on Route 130 and Route 206 by drivers avoiding Route 295. As of 12:10 p.m., all northbound lanes remained closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Truck fire on I-295 north in Bordentown (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ