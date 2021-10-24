DUI charges for driver in crash with Allentown, NJ students

EAST WINDSOR — The driver of a car that collided with a car full of members of the Allentown High School boys soccer team in September has been charged with four counts of DUI.

East Windsor police said a 2005 Toyota Tundra driven by Hector Esteban-Palomo, 41, of Trenton, struck a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by a 17-year-old on Windsor-Perrineville Road at Cedarville Road around 7 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were hospitalized by the crash, according to police.

East Windsor police determined that Esteban-Palomo's pickup crossed the double yellow line into the path of the car. A blood test showed his blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit, officials said.

Cars involved in a crash in East Windsor crash

Esteban-Palomo was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was arrested and charged and released pending his first court appearance.

A GoFundMe page posted after the crash identified the teens as Celso Eurich, Mathew Eurich, Jordan Duffy and Charlie Duffy. The site has since been removed at the request of the family. Superintendent Mark Guterl told New Jersey 101.5 they were all members of the Allentown High School Redbirds boys soccer team.

