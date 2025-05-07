Some delicious news is coming out of Hunterdon County this week: a brand new Duck Donuts store will open on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Even more exciting: according to the Duck Donuts Flemington Facebook page, the first person in line will win free donuts for a year.

The next 50 guests will receive a “Sprinkling Happiness package” for a later visit. What a sweet deal!

The newest Duck Donuts store is located at 334 Route 31, Unit 2, Flemington, NJ

The donuts will be made fresh and ready to order from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.

When checking out Duck Donuts, customers can create their unique donut combination with various toppings and drizzles.

MMMMMM DONUT - Homer Simpson

In addition to the delicious donuts, the store will also serve its signature coffee blends, donut sundaes, frozen beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, select retail items, and more.

We are so excited to be opening the doors of Duck Donuts Flemington and bringing a taste of the Outer Banks home,” Megan Suarez stated in a press release.

The Flemington community has already been so supportive, and we can't wait to share this adventure with you all!

Duck Donuts has eight other locations across the Garden State.

Duck Donuts East Brunswick, NJ

300 NJ-18

East Brunswick, NJ, 07094

Duck Donuts Clark

77 Central Ave.

Clark, NJ, 07066

Duck Donuts Green Brook

215 Route 22 East

Green Brook, NJ, 08812

Duck Donuts Marlton

101 South Route 73

Marlton, NJ, 08053

Duck Donuts Middletown

1275 Route 35

Middletown, NJ, 07748

Duck Donuts Old Bridge

2040 Highway 9

Old Bridge, NJ, 08857

Duck Donuts Paramus

556 NJ 17 North

Paramus, NJ, 07652

Duck Donuts Whippany

458 US Route 10

Whippany, NJ, 07981

Best of luck to the staff and customers of the new DD location!

