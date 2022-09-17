Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore).
Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more.
But is that an accurate picture? Before we find out about specific cities, let's take a look at the state as a whole.
As it turns out, New Jersey is not a big alcohol-consuming state. We're not even in the top 25.
The folks over at 247wallst.com recently compiled a list of the drunkest states in America by looking at how many people reported binge or heavy drinking, as defined as "four or more drinks on a single occasion for women and five or more for men. Excessive drinking also includes heavy drinking, which is defined as eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more for men."
The top drunkest states
- Wisconsin
- North Dakota
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
So where does New Jersey rank?
29th.
Research indicates that about 18% of adults in the Garden State drink excessively. While that seems like a lot, and it is, over 24% of the population in Wisconsin is hittin' a bottle pretty regularly. That's about one out of every four residents in the Badger State.
Drunkest cities in New Jersey
Taking a deeper dive into New Jersey, here are the drunkest cities in the state, as determined by roadsnacks.net.
They used factors like number of bars, wineries, and liquor stores per capita and even takes divorce rates into consideration.
11. Paulsboro, Gloucester County
At about 2.6 square miles in size, Paulsboro is home to about 6,000 people. Many, apparently, like to drink.
7. Asbury Park, Monmouth County
Asbury Park ranks 4th for bars per capita in New Jersey.
4. Red Bank, Monmouth County
If you’re reading this from Red Bank, you might just be hungover when you consider the number of inebriated distractions in your area.
1 (tie). Belmar, Monmouth County
Here in Belmar, there are simply a ton of bars and liquor stores, per capita, and folks here get… wasted.
1 (tie). Atlantic City, Atlantic County
Atlantic City being the drunkest city in New Jersey isn’t a surprise.
- For the complete list of the 11 drunkest cities in New Jersey, visit roadsnacks.net.