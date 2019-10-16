Drunk on a scooter? It’s still a DWI — NJ city is cracking down

HOBOKEN — After a third DWI handed out to an electric scooter rider, the city and its partner in the program are stressing the penalties of drinking and riding such a device.

“Lime has a zero tolerance policy for drunk riding. We have previously banned those who have engaged in dangerous and unsafe riding behavior," a Lime spokesperson said, adding that the company works alongside Hoboken police to ensure safe scooter riding.

As reported by Hudson County View, 26-year-old Erin Slavin, of Marlboro, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving an e-scooter while intoxicated, DWI in a school zone and reckless driving, after an officer saw her crash into a vehicle that was leaving a parking space.

A week earlier, 26-year-old Hoboken resident Nicholas Cutrone was arrested after police saw him “visibly unsteady and staggering” on an e-scooter, according to The Jersey Journal. The same report said Cutrone was charged with DWI, reckless driving and refusal to submit to breath samples.

Police Chief Ken Ferrante told Patch that a DWI charge can be filed against an impaired person operating any vehicle or mode of transportation that is not "muscle-powered."

To curb riding while intoxicated, Lime only operates in Hoboken Sunday through Wednesday 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., Thursday until 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m.

Lime also has an in-app pop-up message, seen below, reminding riders to not drink and ride a scooter.

Don't drunk ride pop up message in app (courtesy Lime)

Hoboken first welcomed electric scooters in late May, as Lime rolled out 250 of them as a summertime pilot program.

The first e-scooter DWI arrest in Hoboken was on Aug. 14, as reported by NJ.com, after a rider fell off one.

Other rider education efforts by Lime in Hoboken include hosting bi-weekly First Ride classes to familiarize new riders with the city’s rules and regulations as well has how to safely ride in a guided and low-pressure environment.

Lime also contributes 35 cents per scooter ride to support Hoboken’s Vision Zero program, deploys foot patrol teams to collect mis-parked scooters and has banned more than 100 users from its platform in efforts to address underage riding, tandem or sidewalk riding and other road violations.

A similar electric scooter ride share program kicked off in Asbury Park in August, in partnership with the company, Zagster.

