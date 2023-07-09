Drunk driver injures 5 crashing into NJ Transit bus, cops say

🚌 A Mays Landing man is accused of crashing into an NJ Transit bus while drunk

🚌 There were 10 people aboard the bus at the time of the crash

🚌 The crash injured three passengers, police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Four people were taken to the hospital after a drunk driver crashed into an NJ Transit bus along Black Horse Pike early Sunday morning, according to police.

Kennedy Doughty of Mays Landing was issued several citations including driving while intoxicated for the crash, Egg Harbor Township police said. Authorities are expected to file criminal charges against him.

The NJ Transit bus carrying ten people including the driver was headed west on Black Horse Pike and had come to a stop near the intersection with English Creek around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning. A bus stop is located on the shoulder just past the intersection.

As the bus was letting off passengers, it was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Seltos.

The Kia, driven by Doughty, had also been traveling west and crossed the solid white line on the shoulder before hitting the bus, police said. Investigators closed the intersection for around an hour.

Five passengers aboard the bus suffered minor injuries and three were taken to Shore Medical Center. Doughty was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

