A Mercer County man has been found guilty on all counts stemming from a horrific crash that killed a popular teacher and his young daughter on the New Jersey Turnpike three years ago.

Scott Hahn, 39, of Hamilton was convicted by a Hudson County Jury on Thursday, on two counts of Aggravated Manslaughter, two counts of Death By Auto and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The Jury deliberated for about three hours.

The crash at Interchange 14C in Jersey City on February 22, 2016 caused the deaths of 48-year-old Timothy O’Donnell and his 5-year-old daughter, Bridget O’Donnell.

The victims were returning home from County Prep High School in Jersey City, where O'Donnell worked and where his daughter attended a daycare program, as reported by The Jersey Journal.

During the trial, prosecutors provided evidence that Hahn’s vehicle was speeding at 53 MPH in a 5 MPH zone, while Hahn was also under the influence of multiple controlled dangerous substances.

Following his arrest, Hahn had admitted to police that he had taken 10 Adderall pills and hadn't slept for 26 hours before the crash.

Aggravated Manslaughter is a first-degree crime which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in state prison. Death By Auto is a second-degree crime which carries a sentence of 5 to 10 years, and both are subject to the No Early Release Act.

Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance is a third-degree crime that carries 3 to 5 years in state prison.

The State will seek consecutive sentences when Hahn is sentenced, which is slated for May 24.

​ More from New Jersey 101.5: