So we have decided to give drivers licenses to illegals. According to an article on NJ1015.com, it should’ve happened already but due to all of the MVC complications throughout the pandemic the program won’t roll out now until May 1. This is not a debate about that per se.

I get it. Illegals are gonna get licenses. that’s the way of the world today and I’ve come to accept it. The rest of the country is eventually going to come around too. But what bugs me is that it’s not even acknowledged that this is a great kindness. Rather, it’s being shoved down our throats and demanded of us by civil rights groups and others as if it’s our duty. Even our Governor is saying “it’s the right thing to do.”

No. It’s a favor. A generous gesture made by those of us who are born here and those of us who weren’t born here but came here legally. According to the article on nj1015.com, Gloria Blanco, a member of the fancifully named “Wind of the Spirit Immigrant Resource Center,” says “It is causing even more stress to our community. Let’s not forget that for us a driver’s license is not a luxury, but it is a need.”

Ok well then why do they teach us that driving is a privilege not a right? I guess it’s a privilege for people who are here legally, but a right for illegals? Sue Fulton, the MVC chair and chief administrator, said in the article, “We agree with advocates that we should not require that applicants go to a consulate to verify their documents, that instead we should train our own MVC employees so they are prepared to recognize valid documents from around the world,”

Wait what? They don’t have to jump through ANY hurdles? MVC employees should do the work to accommodate them instead of the other way around? Maybe we should just send government representatives to their homes and do the paperwork there so they don’t even have to bother to leave the house?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.