Drivers’ nightmare: 25 NJ towns with the worst commutes from hell

If Sartre was right that "Hell is other people," had he been from New Jersey he may have written, “Hell is other people in cars.”

New Jersey has the worst commutes in the United State. A study from CoPilot research confirms this.

Further, the INRIX global traffic scorecard shows we are in the fifth worst traffic region on the planet.

Think about this. Breaking down the numbers shows in both 2021 and 2022, Garden State commuters spent the equivalent of three entire work weeks just sitting still in jammed traffic.

177542671 chris-mueller ThinkStock loading...

I’m tired just knowing this.

Does what town you live in make a difference? You bet it does. Based on census data, below is a ranking of the 25 cities in New Jersey that have the longest commutes. You may be as surprised as I am by some of this.

Example. Rahway, where I grew up, is at #8. I would have thought there were enough good jobs nearby to account for shorter commutes, especially with so much public transportation in that area.

Then there’s Linden right next door where my mom and stepfather live. Linden ranks #3 for worst commutes. The average commute is 34.9 minutes, or 69.8 minutes per day. That’s over 5 hours of driving per week. Or 32 full 8 hour workdays per year just being in your car. Yikes.

And the number one is even worse of course. Take a look to see if your town made New Jersey’s commute from hell list.

[carbongallery id=""644c0bc334f0693f28d1f3c6""]

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

The 10 free bridges from New Jersey to Pennsylvania (and vice versa!) The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission oversees many of these free crossings, and their method is one that is a foreign concept to those in charge in the Garden State. The group, which is a bi-state agency appointed by officials in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, uses revenue generated from larger, more heavily trafficked crossings to maintain the free ones.