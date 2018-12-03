Driver who sent 5 TCNJ students to hospital was impaired, cops say

EWING — A West Windsor man was impaired when his car crossed the double yellow line into the path of another car, causing serious injury to seven people -- including several students from the College of New Jersey

Ewing police said a 2018 Kia Optima driven by David Lamar V, 22, was driving southbound on Route 31 just south of the TCNJ campus and drifted into the northbound lanes into the path of a 2007 Dodge Charger with six people inside just after 2 a.m. One other person was inside Lamar's Optima.

Seven of the eight people involved in the crash remained hospitalized on Monday afternoon, according to police. The injuries suffered in the crash included broken bones, a ruptured bladder and a brain injury.

Police on Monday said a 20-year-old male, 19-year-old male and 21-year-old male remained in critical condition. Two 21-year-old females and two 22-year-old males were in stable condition. A 21-year-old male was released from the hospital.

The identities of those involved was not disclosed by police, but TCNJ identified five people as students: Danielle DeFlores, 21, an open options major from Brick, Matthew DeGenova, 21, an accounting major from Wall Township, Anthony Galante, 19, a finance major from North Bellmore, New York Ryan Moore, 21, a marketing major from Midland Park and Michael Sot, 20, a math major from Clark.

A candlelight vigil was held in their support at the Brower Student Center on Sunday night.

Sot was the designated driver of the Charger, according to a GoFundMe page created by Phi Kappa Psi fraternity that four of the students belong to.

Lamar was charged with seven counts of assault by auto 2nd degree. He was also charged by Ewing Police with:

• Driving while intoxicated

• Operating without insurance

• Failure to produce license, registration or insurance card

• Failure to possess license, registration or insurance card

• Careless driving

• Unsafe lane change

• Improper passing in a no passing zone

MyCentralJersey.com reported Sot was a member of the Arthur L. Johnson Regional High School in Clark. His injuries were severe, according to a GoFundMe page , and included head trauma that required surgery, a punctured lung and fractures of the vertabrae and bones.

The crash is the second serious crash involving TCNJ students or staff this fall. Assistant football coach Donald Klein III was kille d on October 30 when his Jeep Wrangler flipped over on Route 195 in Hamilton.

