Driver tried to lure 13-year-old walking from school, NJ cops say
OLD TAPPAN — Police have released a sketch of a man who they say tried to lure a 13-year-old boy with a conversation about the Yankees.
The boy called his parents after the man, driving a dark sedan, approached him Tuesday as he walked home from school.
The man is described by police as a male in his 40s with dark hair, dark sunglasses and a goatee.
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 201-664-1221.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
More from New Jersey 101.5