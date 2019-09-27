Driver tried to lure 13-year-old walking from school, NJ cops say

OLD TAPPAN — Police have released a sketch of a man who they say tried to lure a 13-year-old boy with a conversation about the Yankees.

The boy called his parents after the man, driving a dark sedan, approached him Tuesday as he walked home from school.

The man is described by police as a male in his 40s with dark hair, dark sunglasses and a goatee.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 201-664-1221.

