Driver stopped to pick up trash can lids and then got hit by car

JACKSON — A driver who stopped to pick up trash can lids that had been blown into the road on Wednesday afternoon was struck by an SUV.

The 30-year-old man Jackson resident had stopped about 2 p.m. on North New Prospect Road just south of Hyson Road before he was hit by a 2001 Acura SUV, according to police.

The 27-year-old driver of the Acura called 911 and remained with the victim until police and an ambulance arrived, police said.

The man who was struck was taken by helicopter to a hospital and treated for broken bones and other serious injuries.

The identities of the two drivers was not released by police.

Police have ruled out cell phone use or impairment as the cause of the crash.

Police asked any witnesses to call 732-928-1111.

